Azizi takes up a sizeable chunk at Meydan One

Dubai: Azizi Developments has picked up a sizeable land bank at the Meydan One cluster and a future location for one of the city’s largest malls and tallest tower. The private developer’s deal extends to 180 plots.

Apart from low-rise residential offerings of between six and 11 storeys, Azizi will also develop a retail element within it. The site preparation will begin once detailed plans for the project are drawn up.

“Meydan is a name that evokes opportunity and we are glad that the Azizi Developments have partnered with us,” said Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman and CEO of the Meydan Group. “Like us, they are investing in the future.

“Meydan’s assets sit in a strategic geographical corridor. The proximity of this project, with all its important amenities, within the Meydan One eco system, the Dubai Water Canal, where we are co-stakeholders, and proximity to Dubai’s business and financial sector is a case in point.”

According to Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, “The project within Meydan One will enable Azizi Developments to meet the growing demand of young professionals seeking both leisure and luxury amenities.”

The Meydan One development — itself part of the sprawling MBR (Mohammad Bin Rashid) City — was launched in August 2015. It will eventually span 40 million square feet with the first phase set to open in 2020.

Meydan One — which is setting course to break multiple “world records” — is to be home to more than 83,000 residents. It is to feature Dubai One Tower, billed as the world’s tallest residential tower at a height of 711 metres. It will have 895 apartments and access to the world’s highest 360-degree observation deck and the world’s highest sky-view restaurant.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.