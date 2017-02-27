Mobile
Ahmad lays foundation stone of Silicon Park

Smart city project to be ‘completely free of regular vehicles’

Image Credit: Organisers
Shaikh Ahmad while laying the foundation stone of Dubai Silicon Oasis, the integrated free zone technology park being constructed at a cost of Dh1.3 billion.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, on Monday unveiled the commemorative plaque and laid the foundation stone of Silicon Park, a smart city project taking shape at the Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The development, which spans 150,000 square metres, has a construction cost of Dh1.3 billion and is set for completion in 2018.

In a statement on Monday, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority said Silicon Park will comprise 71,000 square metres of office space, 25,000 square metres of commercial space, 46,000 square metres of residential area, and a 115-key Radisson RED hotel. The project will also feature retail and dining outlets, and other facilities.

Shaikh Ahmad said that Silicon Park reflects global trends for smart cities, and incorporates most of the performance indicators of the UAE National Agenda.

“In line with the vision of Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world, we have conceptualized Silicon Park with smart technology at the core of its DNA,” he said in a statement.

As a smart development, Silicon Park will feature intelligent solutions such as charging docks on the streets for smart devices, smart pop-up furniture, digital play tables, and optimally designed bus shelters, among other amenities.

The project’s residential units will also feature remote-controlled systems to regulate lighting, air conditioning, and electrical appliances.

The authority said it is aiming to comply with Dubai Municipality’s Green Building regulations and specifications as well as international environment standards. To do so, Silicon Park will use green building materials as well as solar panels and double-glazed windows to reduce heat absorption.

The statement from the authority said Silicon Park will be “completely free of regular vehicles,” as it will use electric-powered alternatives as the primary mode of transportation. All residents and visitors owning electric vehicles will be able to access charging stations set up across the premises. There will also be smart rechargeable electric bikes for visitors and residents to use.

The project is expected to optimise the use of renewable energy resources and adopt measures to achieve efficiency in energy consumption. It will feature smart lighting systems with motion sensor controls that respond to traffic and pedestrians.

Additionally, Silicon Park will include a control centre that collects and analyses data gathered through sensor devices. The information will enable management of smart devices to ensure smart services are available.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
