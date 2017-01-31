Mobile
A third Rove hotel opens in Dubai

This is the brand’s third location in Dubai, after the ones in Downtown and City Centre

 

 

Dubai: The Emaar Hospitality owned mid-market hotel brand Rove has opened a property at Dubai Healthcare City. 

This is the brand’s third location in Dubai, after the ones in Downtown and City Centre.

Within the 286-room hotel, 30 per cent of the rooms are interconnected for the convenience of families. 

Seven Rove hotels have been announced with another three to open by 2020.

In all, the 10 locations will add over 3,700 rooms in central locations across the city.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

Dubai
Emaar Properties
Dubai
Emaar Properties
