A third Rove hotel opens in Dubai
Dubai: The Emaar Hospitality owned mid-market hotel brand Rove has opened a property at Dubai Healthcare City.
This is the brand’s third location in Dubai, after the ones in Downtown and City Centre.
Within the 286-room hotel, 30 per cent of the rooms are interconnected for the convenience of families.
Seven Rove hotels have been announced with another three to open by 2020.
In all, the 10 locations will add over 3,700 rooms in central locations across the city.
