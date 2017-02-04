Investors dig these hedge funds, so why don’t firms start more

The financial district in Frankfurt. In every year since at least 2008, firms have started more traditional hedge funds in Europe than UCITS funds.

NEW YORK: Europe’s hedge fund industry may be facing a liquidity mismatch of a different kind.

Investors in the region have been flocking to funds like Marshall Wace’s Liquid Alpha, a regulated hedge fund that increased assets almost 13-fold last year to $1.7 billion (Dh6.2 billion), according to a person familiar with the matter. Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversified fund, another such vehicle, has attracted $700 million since it was started about five months ago.

Both are so-called UCITS funds, set up under a European directive that’s been in place for more than three decades. Over the past six years, alternative investment strategies offered through such vehicles received almost 17 times as much net new money as traditional hedge funds in Europe. Investors like them because they’re more transparent, less risky and don’t lock up clients’ money for long periods. In most cases, they’re also cheaper.

Yet what makes them attractive for clients is rendering them less appealing to some hedge fund managers, who keep favouring the more lucrative traditional funds. In every year since at least 2008, firms have started more traditional hedge funds in Europe than UCITS funds, according to data compiled by Eurekahedge. That’s even as hedge fund closings have exceeded new starts for two years running.

“Some hedge fund managers fear cannibalising existing products,” said Andrew Dreaneen, head of product and business development at a Schroders Plc platform that allows its clients to access hedge funds. “Also, they worry about what the investment restrictions, additional liquidity on offer combined with a less familiar buyer base, may do in terms of influencing their ability to generate a return similar to their flagship hedge fund.”

Limiting risk

UCITS, an acronym that goes back to a 1985 European Union directive aimed at harmonising retail investment funds in the region, are allowed to employ some hedge fund techniques, while limiting risks. They can use derivatives to create some leverage and short exposure, but not as much as traditional hedge funds. Trading certain assets such as commodities and real estate is restricted, and offering daily or weekly redemption options limits their ability to allocate a large percentage of assets to high-conviction bets.

While traditional hedge funds typically require a minimum investment of $1 million, investors can allocate a fraction of that into UCITS hedge funds, making them affordable to even retail investors.

Clients allocated a net $88.7 billion to European UCITS hedge funds in the past six years, compared with just $5.2 billion that went into traditional hedge funds. Yet only 37 per cent of hedge funds started in the region last year were UCITS funds, according to Eurekahedge. That’s down from 44 per cent in the prior year, though the longer-term trend does show a gradual increase.

Performance concerns alone don’t explain the mismatch of flows and fund starts. The HFRU Hedge Fund Composite Index, which measures performance of UCITS hedge funds, gained 0.9 per cent last year, trailing the average 5.5 per cent return in traditional hedge funds, according to data from Hedge Fund Research Inc. Over three years, however, returns were almost the same. A UCITS index tracking returns in US dollars did even better.

UCITS hedge funds charge an average 1.14 per cent management fee, according to Kepler Partners, which tracks about 500 such funds. Some 20 per cent of them, controlling about 44 per cent of the industry’s assets, do not charge any performance fees.

Some of the biggest asset gathers in the past year aren’t that cheap. Marshall Wace Liquid Alpha Fund returned 12 per cent since inception in June of 2015 through December. It charges a management fee from 1 per cent to 2.25 per cent and keeps 20 per cent of profits, in line with traditional hedge funds, but it offers clients the freedom to withdraw money on a daily basis.

Schroders in August started the Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversified fund, a UCITS fund subadvised by Two Sigma Advisers, the $38 billion New York firm known for its scientific, computer-driven approach to investing. The fund invests in equity, bond and foreign exchange markets, and has returned 8.3 per cent since inception. It charges a management fee of 1.4 per cent and performance fee of 20 per cent.

“Many of the institutional investors don’t need the liquidity but if it’s there with a similar pricing and expected return to the flagship hedge fund, why not take it?” said Dreaneen of Schroders.

A survey of 130 institutional investors overseeing more than $700 billion in hedge fund assets by Deutsche Bank last year found nearly 70 per cent of respondents allocating to alternative UCITS funds and a further 5 per cent planning to make their first investment in 2016.

“Of course it is still possible to raise money in Europe using the traditional structure, but the direction of travel is clear,” said Anita Nemes, global head of capital introduction and hedge fund consulting at Deutsche Bank AG. “We’ve seen significant inflows into the alternative sector via the UCITS fund format and this looks set to continue.”

- Bloomberg