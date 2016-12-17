Indian capital markets losing safer haven status among foreign investors

New Delhi: Indian capital markets seem to be losing their “safe haven” status among foreign portfolio investors as they appear headed for nearly $2-billion (Dh7.34 billion) pullout of the so-called “hot money” 2016, making it the worst period in last eight years in terms of foreign investments.

Surprisingly, it is the debt instruments that are taking the biggest hit, after remaining a preferred investment avenue for foreign funds in recent years, even as equities continue to attract net inflows but not enough to compensate the huge outflows from the bond market during the year passing by.

Experts believe that any respite from such a sell-off is likely only in the second half of the new year 2017.

The net outflow by FPIs in the debt market is already more than $6.2 billion (nearly Rs430 billion) this year with a few days of trading left, which far exceeds the net inflow of less than Rs300 billion ($4.3 billion) into the equity market.

The equity market seems to have kept overseas institutional investors enthralled with its relatively steadier return promise, according to experts.

The overall net outflow has made 2016 the worst year for Indian capital markets in terms of overseas investment since 2008, when FPIs had pulled out a massive Rs412.1 billion in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The inflationary tendencies on the back of rising bond yields in the developed world bond market coupled with a resilient recovery in crude have led to profit booking.

Selling pressure

Dollar strength and expectations of rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, the surprising US presidential outcome and the demonetisation drive, which created domestic cash crunch, sparked intense selling pressure in the capital markets, experts believe.

“Massive pullout of FPI investment, particularly in debt, happened during the last two months, particularly after the [Donald] Trump victory. This FPI pullout is an emerging market phenomenon, not an Indian phenomenon. The selling in debt is due to the market expectation of sustained Federal rate hikes starting December 2016,” Geojit BNP Paribas’ Chief Investment Strategist V K Vijayakumar said.

Echoing similar views, Dinesh Rohira, CEO at 5nance.com, said: “Capital outflows started in Indian markets from October over the uncertainty of US election results. This event was soon followed by the demonetisation drive that created a domestic cash crunch and sparked intense selling pressure in the capital markets. This will result in slower production and domestic consumption at least for a quarter.”

Other domestic factors

He added: “The sentiment is weak after manufacturing PMI for November has shown a declining trend. Other domestic factors like impact of GST and global events like Italy’s constitutional referendum have played a factor in keeping lower inflows to capital markets.”

Going into 2017, Pankaj Pandey, Head of Retail Research at ICICI Direct, believes that FPIs’ allocation may remain tepid.

“We do not see a major turnaround for the next two quarters and so, the first half of 2017 will remain subdued in terms of foreign capital flow. The uncertainties are expected to settle down and reforms will start counting in for the economy in the second half of 2017, accelerating the growth momentum,” Rohira said.

As the year draws to an end, FPIs have purchased stocks worth about Rs290 billion, but sold bonds to the tune of more than Rs420 billion, resulting in net outflows exceeding Rs140 billion ($1.9 billion) for 2016 so far.