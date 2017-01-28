Idiosyncratic risk doesn’t bode well for stock investors

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Idiosyncratic risk doesn’t bode well for stock investors

Analysts warn that Trump’s pronouncements may not be ‘potentially forecastable’ and will likely harm active portfolios

Gulf News
 

Hong Kong; Donald Trump’s penchant for unpredictability, such as taking to social media to slam individual industries or even companies, means idiosyncratic stock volatility — risk not explained by industry- or economy-wide forces — is set to rise during his term.

Active investors have traditionally thrived in such an environment, but analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd argue that looks less likely this time around because Trump’s pronouncements may not be “potentially forecastable.”

“One aspect of all this presidential tweeting that we can actually forecast is that the component of portfolio risk accounted for by idiosyncratic stock-level vol should be higher under a Trump presidency than it was before,” Inigo Fraser-Jenkins and his colleagues wrote in a Jan. 20 note.

The increase in individual stock differentiation is in stark contrast to the proportion of risk explained by the market at 17 per cent — the lowest since the first quarter of 2007.

Since his campaign began, President Trump has caught Corporate America off guard by taking to Twitter to attack specific names and sectors.

Last month, defence stocks plummeted as he took aim at Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 fighter jet, the Pentagon’s most expensive weapons system.

That followed his feud with Boeing Co.

The auto industry was also a target.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies couldn’t dodge the bullet either, with Trump saying “they’re getting away with murder” at a press conference in New York.

Usually lower correlations between individual stocks should be “overwhelmingly supportive” for active management.

However, the analysts say that’s only the case when investors have “an edge in forecasting,” driven by factors such as industry trends, the business cycle or accounting analysis, rather than “off-the cuff presidential tweeting.”

“To the extent that some of this single stock volatility is not fundamental-driven it could well harm active portfolios,” the Bernstein analysts conclude. “So investors need to watch what kind of idiosyncratic risk they have.”

More from Money

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessMoney

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Money

Take care while taking cover

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk