Funds boost euro equity holdings, but wary of France

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Funds boost euro equity holdings, but wary of France

Investors deterred by French election uncertainty

Gulf News
 

LONDON: Global investors have stepped up Eurozone and emerging equity holdings while cooling towards France in the volatile run-up to its presidential election, a monthly survey showed on Tuesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s (BAML’s) poll of investors managing $632 billion worldwide was conducted from Feb. 3-9, a period when far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron emerged as front-runners in the French election as conservative Francois Fillon was hit by a finance scandal.

National Front leader Le Pen, campaigning on an anti-EU, anti-euro stance, is hoping to pull off a Donald Trump-style upset, though polls suggest she will lose in the second round run-off in May. French stocks have lagged European peers, rising 0.5 per cent so far this year versus a 2.3 per cent rise on the broader pan-European index. Across the continent there are signs of economic recovery and inflation — a happy combination for equity markets, which are also being buoyed by expectations of extra US stimulus via tax cuts and deregulation under Trump.

Global investors’ allocation to Eurozone equities rose to eight-month highs, according to the poll, with a net 23 per cent now overweight the market, up from 17 per cent in January. A quarter of investors see them as undervalued, while 78 per cent reckon US stocks are overvalued.

Sentiment towards France, however, was at its lowest level in two years.

“While global fund manager sentiment towards Europe improved slightly, there is an increased fear of European political risk, with sentiment towards French equities particularly low,” said Manish Kabra, European equity quantitative strategist at BAML.

The Netherlands holds an election in March, while Germany votes in September. More than a third of investors identified European elections leading to Eurozone disintegration as the biggest tail risk, while 32 per cent named a trade war and 13 per cent feared a bond market crash.

On the other hand, sentiment globally remains buoyant, with most investors still betting on equity gains ahead. Trump’s promise this week to introduce a “phenomenal” tax reform has spurred the market capitalisation of the S&P 500 past the $20 trillion mark.

A net 28 per cent of investors — the highest proportion since September 2006 — saw the US dollar as overvalued. The euro meanwhile was seen as undervalued by a net 15 per cent of fund managers, the largest proportion since 2003.

Despite the strong dollar, investors piled into emerging markets, with allocations swinging to a net 5 per cent overweight compared with 6 per cent underweight in January, the biggest month-on-month jump in 11 months.

MSCI’s emerging equity index has risen 8.7 per cent this year to 19-month highs, thanks to robust commodity prices and a recovering US economy.

The allocation to British stocks was stable at a net 24 per cent underweight. It has now been the most underweighted region globally for a year, BAML added.

More from Money

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessMoney

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Money

Expect your medical expenses to rise in UAE

Business Gallery

Vintage cars paraded on Delhi roads

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket