Be budget conscious in the season for gifts

Customs related to gift giving vary significantly from one culture to another. From when gifts are expected to how valuable they should be, the differences can be overwhelming for people having to cope and adapt to expectations not only of their own community but to others, as well.

And the pressures can go beyond meeting expectations. The financial side of gift giving can be draining, especially if you feel that you must keep up with what your family, peers, coworkers are doing.

But gift giving is something that in reality can be — and must be — done on a budget. All you need to do is to moderate expectations, avoid the feelings of being obliged to participate in every occasion that requires spending money on gifts and finding alternatives to traditional gifts that don’t break the bank.

Here are a few tips that could help you budget for your holiday shopping and overall gift giving.

List of holidays to celebrate

Many times people get carried away by retailers’ push for celebrating holidays. Someone who has never celebrated Valentine’s Day may feel like it is expected to take his or her significant other to dinner, buy a present or even head out on a weekend getaway simply because all the ads and commercials say so.

If Valentine’s Day is a big deal for you, do celebrate it by all means. But for this holiday and many others that may not be relevant or dear to your heart, take a pause before you spend money. In fact, celebrating any holiday that has a social or religious significance should not be about how much you spend and how valuable the presents are. And if skipping a couple of holidays saves you bunch, use the money on something that actually matters to you and your family.

Fit in on a budget

Knowing the customs and traditions and trying to fit are all great for anyone who is adapting to living in a multicultural environment. But to do so, you must still keep an eye on your budget and make sure that all of these presents for birthdays, house warming, getting together, baby showers, bridal showers and so on are not adding up to an amount that is significantly hurting your budget.

Of course, eliminating some of the unnecessary occasions is the best route to reduce costs. But if you want to still participate in all the fun activities and be courteous, plan for gifts that are not necessarily expensive. Baked goods, handmade items or even volunteering your time or providing a service (like babysitting) can be an unusual and highly appreciated present.

Plan ahead

Heading to the store in the last minute to pick up a New Year present can be costly. If you take your time to look around and think about what you can bring to a party, you may be able to grab a bargain, find an item in your house that can be re-gifted or simply think of a creative way to show your appreciation.

Planning ahead also can help you set a budget for your gifts — and hopefully stick to it. Under pressure and without planning, you are more likely to grab whatever appears to be a good gift while you’re on your way to an event or function.

Create experiences

If you’re tight on money and unable to keep up with all the gift giving, think of what you can do to show your appreciation to your family and friends. It could be planning a playmate for children in your place, helping out with setting up for parties, or even offering your professional services if you’re in a field that they might require. For example, if you’re a hair stylist, give your friend a complimentary new look. Offer to accompany someone to a new class that they are motivated to attend. Share a collection of favourite recipes — something you can print at home.

These might not be presents that have price tags attached to them, but they certainly will be appreciated and probably remembered longer than a box of chocolate or even a piece of jewellery. Quality times and personal experiences are always a safe bet for any occasion.

Gift giving without stretching the budget

— Plan for your upcoming gift occasions

— Don’t be carried away to celebrate every single holiday and occasion

— Understand expectations

— Find alternative gifts or experiences

The writer, a former Gulf News Business Features Editor, is a Seattle-based editor.