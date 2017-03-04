Mobile
A local fund manager shuns European bonds completely, for now

Last month, EIB made use of a rally to exit completely from European bonds after moving in and out in the past 12 months

  • A carnival float depicting German chancellor Angela Merkel and her challenger Martin Schulz in Duesseldorf lImage Credit: AFP
  • Simon FasdalImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Ahead of key elections in Europe, Emirates Investment Bank (EIB) has liquidated all positions in European bonds as they offer unattractive yields.

Last month, EIB made use of a rally to exit completely from European bonds after moving in and out in the past 12 months.

“We don’t see any value left in European bonds. We are struggling to find a justification to invest in European bonds. The lower yields do not even justify the diversification benefits,” Nadi Bargouti, managing director, asset management, Emirates Investment Bank told Gulf News.

The 3-year German bond offered a negative return of 75 basis points, while 3-year US treasury gave a yield of 1.75 per cent. Other emerging markets or regional bonds offer much higher returns. Brazilian government bonds offer 9.90 per cent yields.

And to add to the uncertainty are the upcoming elections, about which traders are wary after an unexpected win of Donald Trump in US presidential elections.

Cautious

Even Simon Fasdal, head of fixed income at Saxo Bank prefers other bond markets than European.

“We are more cautious on European bonds. It begins to be at the levels I want, but it’s a different background that I would like. We are not into Europe now, but we would stay out as long we have the elections,” Fasdal said.

“We think that risk reward is not there to go into European bonds. I prefer to wait for clarity to get into European government bonds,” Fasdal added.

And this underperformance will continue.

“I don’t see yields improving significantly anytime soon. I don’t see a reason for an improvement,” Bargouti added.

“If you looking at investment grade bonds, you have to go all the way to 5 years, which cannot be justified on risk reward parameters,” Bargouti added.

Focus

“We are focusing on some emerging and regional market bonds. We are seeing attractive yields in regional bonds and we are very active here,” Bargouti said.

And even the issuances in the local markets have been on the rise.

Arqaam Capital expects $70-75 billion (Dh257-275 billion) in GCC bond issuances, almost steady compared to $72 billion last year, but most of the issuances could be witnessed in the first half of the year.

“It would probably be more in the first half than in the second half because rates potentially have the ability to rise faster once the Fed actually starts increasing again and most likely it would be June and more after June. The issuers would be keen to try to take more advantage before those rate increases. We expect a pretty robust first half,” Abdul Kadir Hussain, Head of Fixed Income Asset Management at Arqaam Capital said in January.

Pouring money

And even investors have been pouring money in emerging market debt.

Overseas investors increased their buying of emerging market debt and equities to an estimated $17.1 billion in February, data from the Institute for International Finance showed.

“The net foreign inflow in EM market assets is turning positive, and we expect the trend to continue. We believe that there is a lot of money rotation in the EM, simply because the global growth story is much more positive for EM than the US yield story is negative, in that context we would continue to see strength in EM economies,” Fasdal from Saxo Bank said.

In all, Fasdal has one simple message for investors: “we need to selective, and focus on countries where we can find nice risk reward opportunities”.

