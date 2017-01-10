Mobile
Xi to become first Chinese president at Davos

He will be accompanied by executives including Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Dalian Wanda Group chairman Wang Jianlin and Baidu president Zhang Yaqin

Gulf News
 

Beijing: President Xi Jinping will become the first Chinese president to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, as the country seeks a greater role in global affairs.

Xi will pay a state visit to Switzerland from January 15-18 and attend the forum’s annual meeting alongside billionaires and politicians on January 17, ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing.

While in the country, Xi will also visit the offices of the World Health Organisation, United Nations and International Olympic Committee.

Chinese executives including Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Dalian Wanda Group chairman Wang Jianlin and Baidu president Zhang Yaqin will accompany the leader.

“This year, because of the size and scale of the China delegation, we have Chinese voices in most of the global discussions,” the World Economic Forum’s chief China representative David Aikman told Bloomberg News.

China is seeking opportunities to reshape the rules for global trade, anticipating a more isolated United States under President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on the last day of the forum.

Chinese Vice-President Li Yuanchao attended the Davos meeting in 2016, while Premier Li Keqiang led the country’s delegation in 2015.

