World Bank tells Russia to diversify, attract investors

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

World Bank tells Russia to diversify, attract investors

In a report the World Bank offered Russian authorities some tips on how to overcome existing economic and financial hurdles

Gulf News
 

Moscow: Russia needs to improve its investment climate, diversify its oil-dependent economy and boost productivity growth if it wants to catch up with the global economy, the World Bank said on Thursday.

In a report called Pathways to Inclusive Growth the World Bank offered Russian authorities some tips on how to overcome existing economic and financial hurdles to achieve better prospects in the future.

“Although the fruits of many policy actions will only be visible in the medium and longer term, now is the time to start,” the World Bank said.

After a decade of strong oil-driven growth, Russia’s competitiveness is deteriorating. In 2016, the Russian economy shrank by 0.5-0.6 per cent after falling by 3.7 per cent in 2015.

The economy is seen growing by 1-2 per cent a year in the medium term, the World Bank said. This is below a global growth of 2.7 per cent projected for 2017 and far below an average annual expansion of 7 per cent seen in Russia in the 2000s.

Vulnerability

Together with Russia’s high vulnerability to trade shocks, this raises questions about the country’s ability to retain the social and economic advances made since President Vladimir Putin came to power.

“The recent crisis exposed the vulnerability of Russia’s economy and raised questions about the sustainability of past achievements in boosting shared prosperity,” the report said.

As prices for oil, one of Russia’s key exports, have fallen and the West has imposed economic and financial sanctions against Moscow over its annexation of Crimea, the Russian authorities will find it increasingly hard to find a trade-off between social liabilities and fiscal sustainability.

To move forward and spur investment activity, Russia needs better infrastructure and regulation, the World Bank said.

“To attract investors, particularly in the context of economic sanctions, investment conditions must improve.”

More from Economy

tags from this story

Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Russia
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year