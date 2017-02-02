Mobile
US productivity slows in fourth quarter

Leading to the smallest annual increase in five years

Gulf News
 

WASHINGTON

US worker productivity slowed in the fourth quarter, leading to the smallest annual increase in five years.

The Labor Department said on Thursday that nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, rose at a 1.3 per cent annual rate. Productivity in the third quarter was revised up to show a 3.5 per cent pace of increase instead of the previously reported 3.1 per cent rise.

Economists had forecast productivity increasing at a 1.0 per cent rate in the fourth quarter. Productivity rose 0.2 per cent in 2016, the smallest gain since 2011, after increasing 0.9 per cent in 2015.

The slowdown in productivity was flagged in last week’s gross domestic product report, which showed output increasing at a 1.9 per cent pace in the fourth quarter, decelerating from the third quarter’s brisk 3.5 per cent pace.

Weak productivity has boosted employment growth as companies hire more workers to maintain output, which could help explain the divergence between payroll gains and economic growth. The economy grew 1.6 per cent in 2016, while job growth averaged 180,000 per month.

Productivity has increased at an annual rate of less than 1.0 per cent in each of the last six years. Productivity growth averaged 1.1 per cent from 2007 to 2016, well below the long-term rate of 2.1 per cent from 1947 to 2016.

Soft productivity, which has significantly lowered the economy’s long-run potential, could undermine US living standards. Some economists believe productivity is not being measured correctly, especially on the information technology side.

In the fourth quarter, output per worker increased at a 2.2 per cent rate. Unit labour costs, the price of labour per single unit of output, increased at a 1.7 per cent pace. They rose at a 0.2 per cent rate in the prior period.

Unit labour costs rose 2.6 per cent in 2016 after increasing 2.0 per cent in 2015. Hourly compensation per hour rose at a 3.0 per cent rate in the fourth quarter. While that was slower than the third quarter’s 3.7 per cent rate of increase, it continued to suggest that wage growth is picking up.

Hourly compensation rose 2.8 per cent in 2016 after advancing 2.9 per cent in 2015.

