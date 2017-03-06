US-Japan talks should avoid fiscal, monetary policy meddle -Amari

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US-Japan talks should avoid fiscal, monetary policy meddle -Amari

Two nations unlikely to get into detailed talks immediately

Gulf News
 

TOKYO

Japan and the United States should avoid trying to interfere with each other’s fiscal and monetary policies when they start bilateral economic talks next month, former Japanese economy minister Akira Amari said on Monday.

Amari, who led Japan’s negotiation team on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was essentially scuttled when President Donald Trump pulled the United States out, said the two nations needed to conduct talks with an eye towards emerging markets and the world as a whole.

Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed last month to launch a bilateral economic dialogue to discuss trade and infrastructure investment. Japan, concerned about Trump’s strident comments about trade and currencies, hopes to use the talks to seek ways to avoid trade friction and ensure Washington is engaged in the Asia-Pacific region.

Asked about the possibility that the US may make demands regarding Japan’s fiscal and monetary policy, Amari told Reuters in an interview: “One nation should not meddle with another nation in areas where sovereign and independent rights exist.” Taro Aso, finance minister and deputy prime minister, and Vice President Mike Pence, who is expected to visit Japan next month, will lead the bilateral talks.

Amari will visit the US with other Japanese lawmakers this week to meet US lawmakers to exchange views on including the economy and trade.

“The economic dialogue should be a place to build a basis for how Japan and the US can share common view and cooperate with each other strategically, with a view toward the Asia-Pacific region and the world but beyond the two nations,” Amari said.

Trump has complained about the US trade deficit with Japan and accused Tokyo of using its “money supply” to weaken the yen and give exporters an unfair advantage — seen as a criticism of the Bank of Japan’s radical policy of flooding the financial system with yen to end decades of deflation.

Still, Trump avoided harsh rhetoric during a friendly summit with Abe last month that included a round of golf.

Amari said Japan’s monetary policy is aimed at beating deflation because the nation needs to revive the economy and restore fiscal health.

He said Japan and the United States were unlikely to have a detailed discussion on issues like trade deficit at the outset of the dialogue. “Currency manipulation and monetary policy need to be separated,” he said.

— Reuters

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Hariri sees Lebanon passing landmark budget

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash