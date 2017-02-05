UAE private sector optimism surges in January

Dubai: The Emirates NBD Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 55.3 in January from 55 in December, the highest reading since July 2016.

January data signalled a solid improvement in the health of the UAE’s non-oil private sector. Expansions in output and new work were supported by improved foreign demand. In response to increased new business, companies raised their payroll numbers for the ninth straight month.

Faster new order growth at the start of 2017 was the main driver, with export orders rebounding particularly strongly after a relatively soft 2016. Output also increased sharply in January, but at a slightly slower rate than December.

“The January PMI data shows that output and new order growth remains strong, and the improvement in export demand last month is particularly welcome after a relatively soft 2016,” said Khatija Haque, Head of Mena Research at Emirates NBD.

The upward movement in the headline index was supported by a sharper increase in new work during January, with new business rising at the quickest rate in 16 months. Anecdotal evidence highlighted promotional activities, increased client demand and stronger underlying economic conditions as key factors boosting growth of new business inflows. Moreover, growth of new export orders quickened to a 14-month high.

Backlogs

Employment increased in January, although the overall level of employment growth remains subdued with just 2.5 per cent of firms surveyed indicating increased employment and the remainder keeping staff levels unchanged in January. Backlogs of work were slightly higher in January, reflecting higher new orders.

Latest survey data pointed to mounting cost pressures in the UAE’s non-oil private sector. Input costs increased at the fastest rate in six months, mainly due to higher purchase costs. However, firms did not pass on these higher costs as output prices declined marginally in January. Purchasing activity remained strong, with more than a quarter of firms surveyed reporting increased levels of buying.

Firms remained optimistic about the coming twelve months, with nearly 18 per cent of respondents expecting their output to be higher in a year’s time, and none expecting their output to decline. Respondents pointed to improving market conditions, more projects and new clients as reasons for their optimism.

Non-oil private sector

Output prices decreased for the fifteenth consecutive month in January, with a number of companies citing intense market competition. However, the pace of reduction was slight overall and the weakest seen in five months.

The UAE non-oil private sector businesses remained optimistic towards the 12-month outlook for output at the start of the year. Those firms that were upbeat about the year ahead commented on expectations of further improvements in market conditions and strengthening client demand.

“Overall, the PMI data suggests the non-oil sectors started 2017 with solid expansion in activity, even though competition is high and margins remain under pressure. We continue to expect preparations for Expo 2020 to underpin non-oil growth over the next three years. Higher oil prices relative to 2016 should help with boosting sentiment and liquidity,” said Haque.