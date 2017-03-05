UAE has best ecosystem for Halal pharmaceuticals: report

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE has best ecosystem for Halal pharmaceuticals: report

Report says UAE is followed by Malaysia, Singapore

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE topped the list of countries with the best developed ecosystems for producing Halal pharmaceuticals, in terms of supply drivers, governance, awareness and pricing index, according to the latest State of Global Islamic Economy report.

The UAE was followed by Malaysia and Singapore.

The report, released on Sunday, stated that Muslims have been spending at least Dh286 billion a year on Halal pharmaceuticals. Individually, the top five Muslim pharmaceutical markets in terms of consumer spending are Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Indonesia and Algeria, with a total value of Dh112.7 billion.

The multibillion-dollar Halal pharmaceutical industry is expected to expand further as the UAE-based International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF) initiates global standardisation efforts.

“As consumer awareness gets stronger, the market demand for Halal pharmaceutical products continues to grow through the years. But for the longest time, no single entity with a comprehensive international presence had addressed the Sharia compliance needs of this segment. IHAF is committed in addressing these concerns with the support of various accreditation agencies across the globe,” Mohammad Saleh Badri, Secretary General of IHAF, said in a statement.

Standardisation scheme

According to the report, market growth opportunities are particularly seen in the manufacturing sector. However, a lack of strong and internationally recognised standardisation scheme is a barrier in the mass production of goods.

“Standardisation is also expected to increase investor interest. Based on latest studies, one of the major issues for Halal pharmaceuticals and cosmetics was inadequate funding. Investor interest had been limited so far because the business itself was on a limited scale,” Badri said.

He added that growth in business will help draw more funding and allow Halal products to compete with non-Halal ones in the same category.

In pharmaceuticals, the IHAF standardisation exercise will first focus on vaccines and common medicines for cough, fever, and headaches. Creating standards for life-saving medicines would be taken up later.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Algeria
follow this tag on MGNAlgeria

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Algeria
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Blockchain tech gains traction in Dubai

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'