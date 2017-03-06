Twitter moves to trademark its brands in Dubai
DUBAI
Twitter has trademarked five of its brands with the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai, including the name ‘Twitter,’ the company’s logo, and the word ‘tweets’ as used by Twitter, the government office announced in a statement on Monday.
The move is intended to protect the social network from intellectual property rights violations, the statement added.
Periscope, a live video streaming service owned by Twitter, also registered its logo and the word ‘Periscope’ as used in the logo.
In recent years, the DED has shifted its attention to protecting intellectual property, in line with the economic policy focus of Dubai to create an enabling environment for international business.
Mashhoor Al Shamsi, Senior Manager, Intellectual Property and Commercial Agencies in DED, said in a statement: “intellectual property forms the basis of economic and social development, and it’s a critical area for Dubai given the number of brands expanding in the city.”
“The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection sector seeks to facilitate doing business in Dubai and provide an integrated system that safeguards the rights of investors and intellectual property owners,” he added.
Regardless of size or market share, Al Shamsi said that the DED gives equal importance to protecting all trademarks registered with it.