Turkish consumer prices jump 2.46% in January, above expectations

Central bank raises inflation forecast for the end of 2017 to 8% from 6.5%

Gulf News
 

ISTANBUL: Turkish consumer prices rose a higher-than-expected 2.46 per cent month-on-month in January, data showed on Friday, inching towards double digit increases on an annual basis after sharp falls in the lira currency.

The monthly rise in prices compared with a Reuters poll forecast of 1.78 per cent. Year-on-year, the consumer price index (CPI) was up 9.22 per cent, Turkey’s statistics institute said, up from 8.53 per cent a month earlier.

A jump of nearly a quarter in alcohol and tobacco prices as well as rising energy costs helped push up the annual figure.

The central bank raised its inflation forecast for the end of 2017 to 8.0 per cent from 6.5 per cent this week.

Finance Minister Naci Agbal told the state-run Anadolu agency he expected a brief period of high inflation in the first half of the year, but that falls in the second half would help bring inflation to the 8.0 per cent forecast by the end of 2017.

Investors have been unnerved by insecurity, political uncertainty and a slowing economy. But they also worry the central bank is under political pressure to avoid taking decisive action to support the lira and tame inflation.

The bank raised its main policy rate — the one-week repo rate — on Nov. 25 for the first time since 2014 but it has remained unchanged since and President Tayyip Erdogan has made it clear he wants borrowing costs to stay low to boost growth.

The lira has fallen more than 7 per cent this month after double-digit declines in both 2015 and 2016, making it one of the world’s worst-performing currencies, while the economy shrank in the third quarter for the first time in seven years.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food prices, was 7.74 per cent year-on-year in January, while producer prices climbed 3.98 per cent on the month for a year-on-year rise of 13.69 per cent, the statistics office said.

The lira stood at 3.7480 to the dollar after the data, weakening from a close of 3.7246 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

