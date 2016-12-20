Turkish central bank keeps rates on hold

Istanbul: Turkey’s central bank kept interest rates on hold on Tuesday, in a move unexpected by analysts as the sliding lira currency took a back seat to President Tayyip Erdogan’s push for cheaper credit. The bank kept its benchmark one-week repo rate unchanged at 8 per cent. The currency has lost 17 per cent of its value against the dollar this year, hit by investor concerns about a crackdown by authorities in the aftermath of a failed coup in July and by a resurgent dollar following Donald Trump’s US presidential election win. Erdogan wants the central bank to reduce borrowing costs to help spur flagging economic growth. He has described himself as an “enemy” of high interest rates and railed at banks for what he views as overcharging for credit.