Turkey Central Bank said to tighten liquidity to boost lira

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Turkey Central Bank said to tighten liquidity to boost lira

The move comes after the lira weakened for five consecutive days against the dollar, extending last year’s 17% slump

Gulf News
 

Ankara: Turkey’s central bank is taking more steps to prop up a tumbling currency by forcing banks to borrow at a higher rate, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The lira surged against the dollar.

The central bank didn’t offer any funding to local lenders at 8 per cent through the one-week repo auction on Thursday, with banks expected to borrow at 10 per cent from the so-called late liquidity window, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information isn’t public. The regulator is also considering foreign-exchange sales as a means of intervention.

The move comes after the lira weakened for five consecutive days against the dollar, extending last year’s 17 per cent slump. The central bank raised interest rates for the first time in almost three years in November but was unable to arrest the lira’s decline, with Turkey’s economy hurt by political instability and terrorist attacks and weakening global demand for riskier assets weaker since Donald Trump’s election victory.

“Funding through late liquidity might create a significant tightening,” said Sakir Turan, Odeabank AS economist in Istanbul. “This would of course support the lira in the short term by raising the cost of central bank funding provided to the market.”

The currency reversed losses and gained as much as 1.5 per cent against the dollar — the biggest advance since December 7. It was trading 1.4 per cent higher at 3.8131 per dollar at 12:35pm in Istanbul.

Policy tightening

“It seems the central bank conducted a ‘backdoor’ monetary policy tightening by raising borrowing costs for local banks,” Piotr Matys, an emerging-market currency strategist at Rabobank in London, said by email. “It is too early to judge whether the lira is out of the woods just yet. A substantial rate hike on January 24 may be required if the lira continues to fall ahead of the meeting.”

On Tuesday, the central bank said it may intervene to protect price and financial stability amid the lira’s depreciation. It also announced measures to boost foreign-exchange liquidity and lowered commercial lenders’ lira borrowing limits, though it stopped short of any hint of raising interest rates.

That omission seemed to disappoint investors, who have been calling for higher borrowing costs to put a floor under the currency. The lira gained only briefly after Tuesday’s announcement, before resuming its decline.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences