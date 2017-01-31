Trump pushes drugmakers for lower prices, more US production

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the pharmaceutical industry to boost US production and lower prices, while also vowing to speed up approval times for new medicines and appoint a new US Food and Drug Administration leader soon.

Shares of five of the six drug companies at the White House meeting with Trump were up more than 1 per cent on average following the president’s remarks, compared with a 0.5 per cent drop in the broad S&P 500. The Nasdaq Biotech Index

was up 1.1 per cent, reversing earlier losses, and the S&P 500 health care index gained 0.7 per cent.

Attending the meeting were the CEOs of Novartis AG, Merck & Co Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corp, Eli Lilly & Co and Amgen Inc as well as the head of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America lobbying group.

Trump told the drugmakers that pricing had been ‘astronomical’. “We have to get prices down for a lot of reasons. We have no choice, for Medicare and Medicaid,” Trump said at the meeting, citing the nation’s government insurance programmes for the elderly, the poor and the disabled that together are the largest US purchaser of medications.

Trump also said currency devaluation by other countries had increased drugmakers’ outsourcing their production and called on the companies to make more of their products in the United States.

He added that foreign countries must pay fair share for drug development costs.

“We’re going to end global freeloading,” Trump said.