Toshiba drops on reports of nuclear unit’s $4.3b loss

Tokyo: Toshiba Corp. posted its biggest decline since May 2015 after reports that it may book a loss of as much as 500 billion yen ($4.3 billion, Dh15.7 billion) on its US nuclear operations.

Reports that the firm may write down billions of dollars of acquisitions made by US unit Westinghouse Electric fuelled a 42 per cent decline the past three days. That’s on par with Mitsubishi Motor Corp.’s plunge after it manipulated mileage test data and Olympus Corp’s drop after its accounting scandal emerged.

The shares fell as much as 16 per cent to 371 yen in early trading in Tokyo on Tuesday. The company said in a statement that it’s not the source of the news reports and it is assessing the current value of its assets.

The reported loss is related to a dispute over the value of the acquisition of a Chicago Bridge & Iron subsidiary by Toshiba’s Westinghouse Electric unit, the Nikkei reported on its website. The write-down would come to about 100 billion yen, the newspaper said, while broadcaster NHK said the charge may total as much as 500 billion yen.

Such a loss would eclipse the 168 billion yen in net income that analysts are projecting, on average, for Toshiba’s current fiscal year through March. The Tokyo-based company booked a loss of 460 billion yen last year.

Toshiba shares had climbed 77 per cent this year through Monday after the company recovered from an accounting scandal that claimed the jobs of three presidents, led to record losses and prompted the company to cut staff and sell off businesses. The conglomerate, which makes everything from refrigerators, chips and computers to nuclear power equipment, is also being sued by shareholders accusing it of misleading them about its finances.

Toshiba was fined a record 7.4 billion yen in December last year after Japanese regulators found the manufacturer misled investors by filing false financial statements. The watchdog has also been gathering evidence to determine whether to seek criminal prosecutions of former bosses over the scandal.