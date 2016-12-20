Mobile
The deals are just getting bigger in UAE healthcare

The race is on among existing operators and private equity to snap them up

Gulf News
 

DUBAI

Private equity and specialist funds can’t have enough of healthcare in the Gulf. Along with the education sector, health was the space to be in as funds picked through sectors that could offer them returns well above the market average. And since the start of the decade, it did offer them those sort of returns.

The appetite was just as high for merger and acquisition deals, and each new one carrying a higher price tag than the one before. And, just recently, NMC Health confirmed a Dh2.05 billion offer for a Sharjah-based operator.

Between 2010-16, the surge in deals in the sector was concentrated around individual hospital assets and healthcare providers with their entire networks. “The hospitals segment witnessed 18 deals worth $1.64 billion [Dh6.02 billion] [54.2 per cent of the total], while healthcare providers witnessed 15 deals worth $402 million [13.3 per cent], and the clinical sector 12 deals worth $470 million [15.5 per cent],” states the new Al Masah Capital report.

“The healthcare providers, hospital and clinical segments are expected to witness further M&A activity in the near future.”

Specific to transactions involving private equity players, there were 57 of them valued at $697.2 million were struck during 2006-16, Al Masah Capital data shows. In terms of value, the UAE recorded the highest contribution with $481 million (from 37 deals) during 2006-16. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait had 9 and 10 deals respectively in the same tenor.

“The number of healthcare deals each year increased steadily since 2009 with some slowdown witnessed since 2015 due to the weak oil prices leading to an economic uncertainty, pulling back some investor confidence,” it reports.

According to Alisha Moopen, CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, new expansions need to be carefully calibrated with market realities. “The spectrum of having a full population — from zero to 80 years and more — is not here,” she said. “You have a large number of floating populations and age groups whose healthcare requirements are different from those in Egypt and India. That’s because you don’t have sizable population of the aged.

“The demographic may not allow certain specialities or larger hospitals to be built, but there is room for investment in select areas — focusing on dentistry, elective procedures. They are even talking about organ transplants and things like that. There are areas like infertility where rules are more amenable and where the cost points are attractive for a lot of people from the West to come.”

All reasons for the local healthcare sector to keep attracting more players, whether it be Siemens Healthineers — which specializes in medical imaging and laboratory diagnostics — or the Linet Group — one the world’s top three producers of hospital beds.

Siemens Healthineers entered through a venture with Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group. “With the inevitable transformation of the industry and increasing challenges, it is imperative as technology providers to be well-equipped in responding to changes in trends and paradigm shifts,” said Kay Zwingenbeger, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers in Middle East and Africa.

