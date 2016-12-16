Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Stronger year-end German economy will push into 2017, IFO predicts

Institute slightly raised its growth forecasts for the German economy to 1.5% in 2017 and 1.7% in 2018

Gulf News
 

Berlin: The German economy will rebound more strongly than previously expected in the fourth quarter and this growth momentum will carry through into 2017, one of Germany’s leading forecasting groups said on Friday.

The projection, by the IFO Institute, comes after the quarterly growth rate halved to 0.2 per cent in the third quarter because exports to major trading partners weakened.

A recent jump in industrial orders and upbeat sentiment surveys have, however, indicated a rebound in the last three months of the year.

“All signs point to a fourth quarter that is stronger than had been expected until now,” IFO President Clemens Fuest said in a statement. “We’ll take this impetus into the new year.”

The IFO institute slightly raised its growth forecasts for the German economy to 1.5 per cent in 2017 and 1.7 per cent in 2018. That was an extra 0.1 percentage points for each year.

This is slightly higher than the predictions of analysts polled by Reuters. For this year, IFO confirmed its growth prediction of 1.9 per cent, which would be the strongest in five years, propelled by soaring private consumption and higher state spending.

“The change of growth pace from 2016 to 2017 is only due to a lower number of workdays,” Fuest said.

Germany’s strong domestic demand is helped by record-high employment, rising real wages and low borrowing costs.

Unemployment

IFO expects the German labour market to expand further, with employment levels reaching new record highs at 43.8 million in 2017 and 44.2 million in 2018 after 43.5 million this year.

The institute predicts unemployment to remain stable at 2.7 million despite the influx of more than one million migrants since the beginning of 2015, meaning the social costs for the state could turn out to be lower than originally feared.

IFO said inflation would bounce back in Germany as past oil price drops are being knocked out of the base figures. It expects the national inflation rate to climb to 1.5 per cent in 2017 and 1.7 per cent in 2018 after 0.5 per cent this year.

Fuest said the German inflation rate was close to the European Central Bank’s policy target of almost 2 per cent.

“Since a similar development is also expected for the Eurozone, the ECB should speed up the exit from the bond-buying programme,” Fuest said.

The ECB trimmed back its asset buys in a surprise move last week but promised protracted stimulus to aid a still fragile recovery, dismissing any talk of tapering the programme away.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Saudi Arabia projects $53b deficit in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party