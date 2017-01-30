Mobile
Spain’s economy powers ahead again in 2016

Economy grew 3.2% last year with growth boosted by low petrol prices, high domestic demand, exports and a booming tourism sector

Gulf News
 

Madrid: Spain’s economy grew 3.2 per cent last year, official figures showed Monday, as the country continues to power ahead following a damaging crisis marked by sky-high unemployment and rising inequalities. The GDP growth figure, the same as that of 2015, is one of the best among European countries. According to the last available statistics on Eurostat, the Eurozone average stood at 1.7 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter. Spain’s growth was boosted by low petrol prices, high domestic demand as unemployment drops, exports and a booming tourism sector that beat all records in 2016.

