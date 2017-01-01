South Korea December exports rise on semiconductors, machinery amid nascent recovery

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

South Korea December exports rise on semiconductors, machinery amid nascent recovery

For the full year, South Korea’s exports fell 5.9%, while imports were down 7.1%

Gulf News
 

SEOUL: South Korean exports in December rose for a second straight month, data showed on Sunday, adding to hopes for a firm turnaround in shipments that have fallen for most of the past two years.

Exports rose 6.4 per cent on-year to $45.07 billion (Dh165.4 billion) in December while imports jumped a faster 7.3 per cent to $38.07 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $7.0 billion.

In November, exports and imports rose 2.5 per cent and 9.3 per cent respectively. December’s data helped exports from October through December chalk up to the first quarterly gain since late 2014.

“The decline in exports seems to have bottomed out. Auto, electronic components as well as finished electronic devices especially will sell much better this year,” Moon Jung-hui, an economist at KB Investment & Securities said after the release of the data.

Car and smartphone sales will also rise in 2017 as supply was tight last year, he added.

The data showed semiconductor exports soared 19.9 per cent in December on-year, their best performance since December 2013.

Shipments of machinery and petrochemicals also rose last month, while household electronics and ship exports did poorly.

By region, exports to China posted a second month of gains, jumping 9.6 per cent. Exports to the European Union surged 30.8 per cent on-year in December, rebounding from a 22.1 per cent drop in November to mark the sharpest rise since November 2015.

Shipments to the United States, however, slipped 2.3 per cent after rising 3.8 per cent in November.

For the full year, South Korea’s exports fell 5.9 per cent, while imports were down 7.1 per cent. In 2015, they dropped 8.0 per cent and 16.9 per cent respectively.

In 2017, the government expects exports and imports to rise 2.9 per cent and 7.2 per cent while the Bank of Korea has projected slower gains of 2.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent.

Both have acknowledged that although exports will do better than last year, trade conditions face downside risks from possible US protectionist measures under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Trump has vowed to change what he says are unfair trade agreements with countries around the world.

The won, which has been trading at weak levels against the dollar as of the last week of December, is also a major swing factor as turbulent financial markets in the wake of the US presidential election pose uncertainties for trading companies.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Oman measures to face sharp decline in revenues

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays