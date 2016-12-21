Sharjah Chamber signs MoU with Chinese council
Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.
The MoU aims to enhance Sharjah’s ties with international trade partners, and is set to pave the way for a mutually-beneficial trade partnership between the two business communities.
The agreement is expected serve Sharjah’s business community and open new investment horizons in sectors such as tourism, commerce, logistics services, and industry.