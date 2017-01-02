Sharjah Chamber eyes stronger ties with Serbia
Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) met with a Serbian delegation to discuss ways of boosting economic ties between Sharjah and Serbia, especially in sectors like food industries, textile, and leather imports.
The SCCI said it was keen to develop commercial and investment cooperation with Serbia as part of Sharjah’s efforts to open new investment horizons with various parts of the world.
The chamber also stressed the importance of finding common programmes between labour sectors in both countries to support cooperation.