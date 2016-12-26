SEDD receives ministry of economy delegation
Abu Dhabi: Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) received a delegation from the ministry of economy to discuss conducting a study of the project related to the investment map of the UAE.
The meeting also discussed strengthening the framework of cooperation between the two parties to attain sustainable economic development in the emirate. During the meeting, both sides exchanged their views about the economic situation and the developments taking place in the emirate. In addition, the ministry’s delegation gave a presentation about the study and its objectives.