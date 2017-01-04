Second Sharjah Forum to take place on Sunday
Dubai: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) said on Wednesday that the second Sharjah Forum is to be held on Sunday, January 8.
Themed “The Future of Sharjah”, the event will see 150 decision makers gather to discuss opportunities and challenges in continuing with the emirate’s diversification policy particularly in the transport and logistics, the environment, tourism and health care sectors, Shurooq said in a statement.
The forum will be held at Mleiha Archaeological Centre.