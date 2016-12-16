Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Sanofi said to be in advanced talks to acquire Actelion

At a price of $275 a share, Sanofi would be valuing Actelion at about $29.6b

Gulf News
 

London: Sanofi is in advanced talks to acquire Actelion Ltd., according to people with knowledge of the matter, in a deal for the Swiss drugmaker that could be announced as soon as next week.

The companies are discussing a price of about $275 (Dh1,010) per Actelion share, the people said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are private. That price may include a contingent value right, or CVR, for Actelion shareholders, the people said, which would pay out depending on the future performance of certain pipeline drugs.

While Sanofi executives are keen to devise a structure that both parties can agree on, no deal has been reached and the talks may still fall apart, they said.

At that price, Sanofi would be valuing Actelion at about $29.6 billion. Actelion shares jumped 8.8 per cent to 214.80 francs (Dh767.01) at 9.15am in Zurich. Sanofi lost 0.8 per cent to 75.37 euros (Dh289.34).

Negotiations are focused on the structure of the CVR, the people said, and which drugs it would include. Ponesimod, Actelion’s experimental treatment for relapsing multiple sclerosis, is one of the drugs that may be under discussion, the people said.

A Sanofi representative declined to comment. Actelion didn’t immediately respond to calls and an email seeking comment.

Rare diseases

Actelion Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Clozel may be a key to whether the talks succeed. The CEO, his wife, Martine Clozel, and a team of scientists founded the company after splitting from Roche Holding AG. The discovery of the blockbuster Tracleer propelled Actelion over a decade ago into becoming a leader in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which affects arteries that connect the heart to the lungs. The Clozels have over the years succeeded in fending off potential bidders and keeping the company independent.

Paris-based Sanofi swooped in on Actelion after Johnson & Johnson abandoned talks to buy the company, people familiar with the matter said this week. Sanofi had been considering a counter bid for some time, and had informally made its interest known.

Buying Actelion would bolster Sanofi’s rare-disease portfolio as the French drugmaker seeks to offset declines for its bestselling product, the insulin Lantus. The company has signalled interest in deals as big as its $20.1 billion purchase of Genzyme Corp. in 2011 and said it wants to use acquisitions to strengthen its business in key areas.

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it ended discussions with Actelion for a potential deal after failing to reach an agreement that would create “adequate value” for its shareholders.

The US-based company on November 29 significantly increased its offer to about $260 a share, or more than $28 billion, after Actelion rejected an earlier bid for being too low, according to people familiar with the matter.

While negotiations between Sanofi and Actelion are constructive, any deal could hinge on Clozel’s backing and could still collapse. Last-minute demands to J&J for a higher price by the co-founder led to the breakdown of a near-agreement with the US company, two people familiar with the matter said.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Saudi Arabia projects $53b deficit in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party