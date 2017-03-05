Russian Business Council encourages Russian companies to be part of Dubai Wholesale City
Dubai: Saleh Al Aroud, Chairman of the Russian Business Council, in a speech at Gulfood addressed Russia-UAE trade relations and invited Russian companies to take part in Dubai Wholesale City as a means of gaining greater exposure. He said that Russian companies should expand their reach and enhance their relations with local distribution companies in the area, and that the council is committed to helping them achieve their business aspirations through its networking events, conferences, forums and other services.