Rouhani pledges to reverse slide of Iran’s currency

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rouhani pledges to reverse slide of Iran’s currency

If rial’s weakness continues, it could become a political issue ahead of Iran’s presidential election in May

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sought to reassure Iranians on Sunday that the government would work to protect market stability after the country’s currency fell to a record low last week.

“I am optimistic about the country’s economic situation and ... I want to reassure our people that foreign currencies will not keep going up,” Rouhani said in a live interview with state television.

Iran’s rial hit a record low against the US dollar last Monday in a sign of concern about the country’s ability to attract foreign money after US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

If the rial’s weakness continues, it could become a political issue ahead of Iran’s presidential election in May by threatening some of Rouhani’s economic achievements. Rouhani, who took office in 2013, is expected to seek re-election but has not announced it officially Economists have said Trump’s election in November was a major factor in the rial’s weakness. He has said he will scrap the deal between Iran and world powers that imposed curbs on Tehran’s nuclear projects and lifted sanctions on the Iranian economy last January.

“The dollar has gained against all currencies in the past few months and it is natural if it also gains in Iran. But the rate of exchange of foreign currencies will certainly not remain at current levels,” Rouhani said, without giving details of how the government plans to defend the rial.

“The stability of (currency) markets is important for the government. The economy has to be predictable so that exporters and importers can act with trust,” he said.

Before Rouhani’s remarks, the rial strengthened to about 39,000 to the dollar (1 rial= Dh8,813) on the free market on Sunday, after sliding to an all-time low of 41,500 last Monday.

The rial’s gains came after central bank Governor Valiollah Seif told state television on Saturday that he saw 36,000 rials per dollar as a “realistic” rate.

Seif was quoted as telling lawmakers that the central bank was injecting $5.8 billion in the market to defend the rial.

The currency traded at 35,570 in mid-September. Before December, the record low was about 40,000, hit in late 2012, traders said.

Rouhani’s administration stabilised the currency after years of volatility, which helped bring inflation down to single-digit rates from above 40 per cent.

Besides the free market exchange rate, Iran uses an official rate, now at 32,375, for some state transactions.

— Reuters

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

India’s ban on cash is hurting country’s growth

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject