Riyadh hosts major EU-GCC business forum
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is hosting a high-profile business forum on Monday in Riyadh. Co-hosted by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and European Union (EU) the forum will be attended by several GCC and EU officials with the sole agenda to expand cooperation.
Violeta Bulc, European Transport Commissioner, will lead the EU delegation at the conference. The GCC-EU Business Forum will focus on the most crucial areas for economic development like transport, infrastructure and sustainable urban development, the Saudi English language newspaper, ‘Arab News’, reported. (WAM)