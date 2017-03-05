RAK Chamber pushes deeper economic ties with Poland
Ras Al Khaimah: Yousuf Obaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, or RAK Chamber, discussed the development of economic relations with Poland during his meeting with Robert Rostek, Poland’s ambassador to the UAE.
Al Nuaimi underlined the chamber’s commitment to support, develop and diversify fields of economic and investment cooperation with Polish companies to promote these relations and to raise awareness among Polish investors of the opportunities, facilities and services offered by Ras Al Khaimah. He also noted the existence of a mutual desire to bolster economic and commercial cooperation between the two sides.