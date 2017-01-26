Philippines GDP grows 6.6% in Oct-Dec, 6.8% for year

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Philippines GDP grows 6.6% in Oct-Dec, 6.8% for year

The country’s growth in the past seven years has averaged 6.3 per cent

Gulf News
 

MANILA

The Philippine economy expanded at a brisk 6.8 per cent annual rate in 2016, Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said Thursday. But the country is vulnerable to policy shifts in Washington and at home.

Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said that robust domestic demand underpinned 6.6 per cent growth in the fourth quarter, helping to offset a contraction in agriculture and slowing government spending.

The 6.8 per cent expansion for the year was at the high end of the government’s target of 6.0 to 7.0 per cent growth. Growth in the past seven years has averaged 6.3 per cent.

The country’s brash-talking president, Rodrigo Duterte, inherited a relatively vibrant economy when he took office in June, pledging to slash the poverty rate. But investors are wary of his brutal anti-drug campaign, which has left more than 7,000 dead, his anti-US rhetoric and erratic comments including threatening to declare martial law as part of his war on drugs.

Pernia said the latest data were a “testament that our economy remains robust and is growing at a healthy and steady pace.”

Growth will likely meet the official 2017 target of 6.5 to 7.5 per cent and could accelerate in the medium term to 7 to 8 per cent, he said.

But risks include the country’s vulnerability to extreme weather such as drought and strong typhoons, possible policy shifts in the US and greater volatility in capital flows.

“The uncertain political situation at home and Donald Trump’s election in the US represent the major downside risks to the economy,” Gareth Leather of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

Pernia said the government hopes to gain “upper middle-income” status for the Philippines. The would require raising gross national income per capita to over $8,000 from less than half that now. The government also aims to help 6 million out of 22 million Filipinos escape poverty by 2022.

The Philippines has a population of around 104 million people.

Leather said he expects the economy to thrive in the near future, with low interest rates supporting investment and consumer demand, and government spending on roads and other infrastructure to boost growth.

But if American companies succumb to pressure from Trump to bring back to the US work outsourced to the Philippines, such as call centers, the country would be hit hard, Leather said.

Revenues from outsourcing amounts to about 10 per cent of the Philippines’ gross domestic product. The country also is vulnerable to policies that might adversely affect exports to the US, which comprise 4 per cent of GDP, or remittances from the US that account for 3 per cent of GDP.

— AP

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Zombie tax on trading kept alive by poll season

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services