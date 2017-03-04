Paperworld Middle East 2017 to open on March 14
Dubai: International suppliers of stationery and office supplies are turning to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) for future business growth, with the UAE presenting itself as the ideal gateway to access hard-to-reach markets.
Growth in the global stationery and office supplies market is expected to come from emerging markets such as the MEA. Analysts TechNavio forecast an annual market increase in the region of 15 per cent, while Conlumino, another analyst, estimate the MEA market for paper, stationery and office supplies, will be worth US$12 billion by 2019.