Pakistan MSA vessel makes debut at NAVDEX 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pakistan MSA vessel makes debut at NAVDEX 2017

PMSS Hingol one of four vessels commissioned from China Shipbuilding Trading Company

Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, PMSA, patrol craft PMSS Hingol has made its debut at NAVDEX 2017. Hingol and sister vessel PMSS Basol were commissioned in December last year in Guangzhou, China.

The two new ships are the result of an agreement reached by China Shipbuilding Trading Company, CSTC, and Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works, KSEW, in 2016 for the construction of six vessels for the PMSA, with CSTC building four vessels and KSEW two.

Hingol is fitted with a NORINCO HJ-17 30mm remotely operated stabilised weapon mounting on its foredeck. The HJ-17 incorporates an independently stabilised electro-optical director, EOD. As well as fire control, the separate EOD enables surveillance and target tracking without slaving the gun to the target. (WAM)

More from Economy

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGNABU DHABI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Medical, school costs drive UAE inflation

Business Gallery

Inside Gaza’s first indoor mall

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free