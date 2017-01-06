Mobile
Outlook bright for German factories despite November dip

Industrial orders down 2.5% in November after October surge, but orders up 3.5% over the two months

Gulf News
 

Berlin: German industrial orders fell more than expected in November after surging in the prior month, data showed on Friday, pointing to a busy final quarter overall for factories that the Economy Ministry expects to carry over into 2017.

Contracts for “Made in Germany” goods were down 2.5 per cent on the month, the ministry said. That was the biggest drop since November 2014 and slightly weaker than the consensus forecast of a fall of 2.3 per cent.

But revised figures showed orders had surged 5.0 per cent in October, the biggest rise since July 2014.

That meant that over the two months, bookings rose by 3.5 per cent, with industrial orders from countries outside the Eurozone jumping 6.4 per cent.

“These results together point to a very favourable development ... in the final quarter of the year,” the ministry said in a statement. That suggested an upswing in the industrial sector that would carry into the first quarter of 2017.

Commerzbank economist Marco Wagner said the overall positive picture reflected a slight pickup in global demand. “The euro has weakened in the past months — that clearly helps to push up demand from outside the bloc too,” he said.

In November alone, domestic demand fell 2.8 per cent while foreign orders decreased 2.3 per cent with contracts from the Eurozone down 2.7 per cent.

Noting the recent volatility in the data, Bankhaus Lampe economist Alexander Krueger agreed that, overall, growth in industrial orders had gained momentum.

Rising consumption

The German economy is widely expected to have rebounded in the fourth quarter after its quarterly growth rate halved to 0.2 per cent in the third due to weaker exports.

Commerzbank’s Wagner said he expected final quarter growth of 0.5 per cent and a similar rate in the first quarter of this year.

For 2016 as a whole, the government expects rising private consumption and increased state spending to have propelled growth in Europe’s largest economy to 1.8 per cent, which would be the strongest in five years.

Underpinning this prediction, German retail sales rose by between 1.8 and 2.1 per cent on the year in 2016 in real terms, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. They rose 2.5 per cent in 2015 Record-high employment, increased job security, rising real wages and ultra-low borrowing costs have boosted the spending power of Germans, making consumption the main driver of growth in a traditionally export-driven economy.

Germany
Germany
