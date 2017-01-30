Ministry of Economy signs agreements with TRA and DED Abu Dhabi

Dubai:The Ministry of Economy on Monday signed an agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding with two government institutions to sustain its successes and accelerate growth in patent registrations. The agreement was signed with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) represented by the ICT Development Fund, ICT-DF, to finance the registration of additional 200 patents in information and communications technology. The MoU was signed with the Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi, supporting the Takamul programme to increase the registration of patents in the state.