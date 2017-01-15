May to seek hard Brexit by leaving EU market: Times

People walk past a branch of Next retail store on Oxford Street in central London. British clothing retailer Next on Wednesday warned of a tougher trading year ahead as a weak pound caused by Brexit uncertainty pushes up raw material costs. Shares in Next slid 11 percent on the news, dragging down stock values of clothing competitors Marks and Spencer and Associated British Foods, which owns also budget garment chain Primark. / / Justin TALLIS

LONDON

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will this week signal plans for a “hard Brexit” by saying she’s willing to quit the European Union’s single market for goods and services to regain control of Britain’s borders and laws, the Sunday Times reported.

In a speech scheduled for Tuesday in London, May will prepare to withdraw from tariff-free trade with the region in return for the ability to curb immigration, strike commercial deals with other countries, and escape the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, the Sunday Times said without saying how it obtained the information.

Such a blueprint for Brexit risks alarming investors, bankers and company executives who will fret that May is prioritising social issues over the needs of the economy. Government officials told the Times they expect her speech to cause a “market correction,” which the newspaper said could send the pound lower. The pound fell last week to its lowest level against the dollar since October on concern about her intentions.

The prime minister’s office declined to comment on the report when contacted by Bloomberg News. It said in a separate statement that May will declare in her speech that having divided over Brexit, voters are now uniting behind making it a success.

“The overwhelming majority of people — however they voted — say we need to get on and make Brexit happen,” May will say. “So the country is coming together.”

To avoid fallout from the break-up and grant businesses some certainty over the outlook, May will seek a transitional phase between splitting from the EU and the beginning of a new trading relationship, the Sunday Times said, citing Brexit Secretary David Davis.

“We don’t want the EU to fail, we want it to prosper politically and economically, and we need to persuade our allies that a strong new partnership with the UK will help the EU to do that,” Davis wrote in the newspaper. “If it proves necessary, we have said we will consider time for implementation of new arrangements.”

Parliamentary report

Seven months after 52 per cent of voters chose to quit the EU against 48 per cent who wanted to remain, and less than three months before her own deadline to open two years of divorce talks, May is under mounting pressure at home and abroad to detail her strategy. In a report released on Saturday, the panel of British lawmakers charged with scrutinising Brexit said her government must deliver its road map by the middle of February.

The speech isn’t the only upcoming Brexit milepost. The Supreme Court is set to rule this month whether May or Parliament carries the power to invoke the exit, although few see it being derailed either way.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that the opposition Labour Party will introduce an amendment in the House of Commons demanding that members get to vote on a final Brexit deal, and if defeated they will speak out in the House of Lords to urge the government to make the guarantee of a vote.

Costly for exporters

May will hope to eventually line up a new free-trade partnership with the bloc, yet in the meantime leaving the EU’s single market and customs union risks making it costlier and more complicated for British exporters to trade with their biggest market. It may also force banks to carry out their threats to move jobs from London to the continent to ensure they maintain access to it.

Still, staying in the customs union would prevent the UK from lining up free-trade pacts with non-EU countries such as the US and China. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson returned from a trip to the US last week saying he’d been told President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will want a fast trade pact with Britain.

Tuesday’s speech is likely to be closely watched by the financial markets, with currency traders increasingly seeing May’s pronouncements on Brexit as a trigger to sell the pound. Sterling fell following her speech at the Conservative Party conference in October, which fanned speculation she was eyeing a clean break with the EU, and dropped again following her first television interview of 2017.

— Bloomberg