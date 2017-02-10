Mobile
‘Made in India’ exhibition to be held in Kuwait

Companies dealing in 30 Indian brands are participating in the exhibition

Gulf News
 

Dubai: India is set to host a ‘Made in India’ exhibition in Kuwait later this month to showcase a wide variety of Indian products.

The exhibition that will be held on February 18 will showcase several products manufactured in India, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said.

The products to be exhibited during the event range from tyres, motorbikes, trucks, buses, security solutions, batteries, fans, induction cookers, grills, rice cookers, television and air compressors among others.

Companies dealing in 30 reputed Indian brands are participating in the exhibition.

According to the embassy, display of Indian automobiles and home appliances will be a special attraction.

Both Kuwaitis and foreign nationals will get to see the display of a wide variety of automobiles and home appliances manufactured in India during the exhibition, said the embassy.

