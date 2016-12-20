Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Legal firms want unilateral UK action to safeguard sector after Brexit

EU rules, known as Rome I and Rome II, require member state courts to respect a party’s choice of law for their contracts

Gulf News
 

LONDON

Britain should take immediate action to safeguard the pre-eminent global role of its courts and legal services in resolving disputes over commercial contracts once Britain leaves the EU, a lobby group for the industry said on Tuesday.

Britain’s legal services sector is second in size only to the United States and Britain has become the world’s top centre for dispute resolution due to the use of English law in commercial contracts.

EU rules, known as Rome I and Rome II, require member state courts to respect a party’s choice of law for their contracts.

Britain’s exit from the European Union, however, could make the choice of English courts less attractive to international businesses, the report from TheCityUK, which lobbies on behalf of UK-based financial and related professional services firms, said.

The choice of English law for a contract and the choice of the English courts as the dispute resolution forum should be considered as a package, as typically the same law and jurisdiction is chosen, it said.

“We recommend that the government — and the devolved administrations — should make clear they will apply the rules set out in Rome I and Rome II, including choice of law for non-contractual obligations, by converting them into domestic law,” the report said.

“This can and should be done now, unilaterally and without affecting the negotiations to exit the EU.” Some European academics have already questioned the validity of making London the place of dispute resolution for new contracts since the Brexit vote in Britain. Countries like Singapore also want to become bigger centres for dispute resolution.

Failure to underpin UK decisions for use in contracts across the EU after Brexit would undermine Britain’s legal services in the wider global market, the report said.

More than a fifth of all practising solicitors in Britain work in financial services-related functions, and the UK legal sector’s trade surplus has nearly doubled over the past decade to 3.4 billion pounds (Dh15.5 billion).

Losing access to the EU’s single market would pose a high risk of causing considerable losses in financial and reputational terms to the legal services sector over the long term, the report said.

“The best Brexit deal will be one which is mutually beneficial to the UK, the EU and globally and which allows for a clear and predictable shift from current business conditions to whatever new arrangement is agreed,” TheCityUK’s Chief Executive, Miles Celic, said in a statement.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Brexit
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Saudi Arabia projects $53b deficit in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed