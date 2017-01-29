Mobile
Latest Trump order more political than economic

Previous sanctions prevented any economic boom from flourishing

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Don’t expect an immediate impact on Iran’s economy from US President Donald Trump’s latest executive order.

While analysts are concerned that the tit-for-tat barring of travellers between the two countries will impact impending deals, the impact of Iran’s previous sanctions has prevented any real economic boom from flourishing.

“Trump’s executive order sends a strong political message but the actual effects of the travel ban to Iranian tourism sector are negligible. Americans are allowed to travel to Iran freely but due to the strained relationship between the two countries, there were just over 4,000 trips to Iran by US citizens in 2016. Economic effect of these flows is estimated at $6.5 million or a mere 0.3 per cent of total Iranian tourism receipts,” said Nikola Kosutic, research manager at Euromonitor International, a research firm.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order to suspend refugee entries to the US for 120 days, and suspend visas for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, and Somalia.

Iran’s foreign ministry followed suit, saying it will ban US citizens from entering the Islamic republic.

The ban would also see aviation companies such as Boeing, which recently sold 80 planes to Iran Air, struggle a good deal.

Andrew Charlton, managing director of Geneva-based Aviation Advocacy, said companies such as Boeing will face challenges servicing airframes that have just been purchased. He added that it won’t, however, be impossible.

“Boeing has a global workforce and offices capable of doing what is required to make sure that Iran can take the benefit of its re-entry into the world aviation market. But it will not be as easy tomorrow as it was going to be yesterday. And, of course, it will require that there is no escalation — banning employees of US corporations, regardless of nationality for example.

Secondly, Boeing is a very large global company. Other firms are not so big. If they are cut out of the market for purely political reasons, not even aero-political reasons, not only Iran will suffer. Few industries rely on global trade more than aviation. Nobody wins a trade war,” Charlton said.

The ban on the admission of citizens from each country comes just a year after the US lifted sanctions on Iran that were put in place following the 1979 Iranian revolution. Since the lifting, though, companies have been slow to enter the market as they awaited more clarity on the legal framework for doing business.

Hussain Asrar Haghighi, executive vice-president of the Iranian Business Council in Dubai, said that after several years of US sanctions against Iran, the total business between the two countries isn’t huge. He added that if the bans are extended, it will impact businesses from both countries as they will be unable to meet their suppliers, and possibly, unable to get their receivables.

Haghighi also warned that if the bans are extended companies may look at relocating operations that they have in the US or Iran.

Similarly, Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK, said he did not expect the measures from both sides to have a wider scope in deteriorating trade relations.

“This is, however, a question when it comes to foreign investors who are just hooked to Trump’s executive orders and his tweets. As an investor, you will hesitate to commit to any major projects and there is a possibility some of the energy firms may show a little hesitation,” he said.

