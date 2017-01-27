Japan logs first annual price decline in four years

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Japan logs first annual price decline in four years

Weak household spending and meagre wage hikes keep a lid on inflation

Gulf News
 

TOKYO: Japan on Friday logged its first annual consumer price decline in four years, underscoring the challenges facing Tokyo’s fight to rid the world’s number three economy of deflation.

Government data showed prices dropped 0.3 per cent in 2016 from a year earlier, as weak household spending and meagre wage hikes keep a lid on inflation.

In December alone, core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food, declined 0.2 per cent from a year ago — slightly better than expectations of a 0.3 per cent fall.

But it was still the 10th straight month of decline, and another blow to the government and Bank of Japan’s efforts to pump up the economy.

However, on Wednesday, Japan posted its first annual trade surplus since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster sent the country’s energy import bills soaring.

The upbeat trade figures also showed that exports rose in December for the first time in more than a year, as demand picked up for Japan-made auto parts and semiconductors.

Japan reports December household spending and factory output figures next week.

The country has been struggling to reverse a years-long deflationary spiral of falling prices and lacklustre economic growth.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to office in late 2012 and launched his so-called “Abenomics” growth plan — a mix of massive monetary easing, government spending and red-tape slashing — but growth remains fragile and inflation well below target.

BoJ officials have blamed external factors, such as falling energy prices and uncertainty related to emerging economies, for their failure to achieve a promised two per cent inflation level.

The central bank, which holds it first meeting of the year next week, now expects to hit two per cent inflation by March 2019 — four years later than planned.

“Prices may start to turn positive as energy prices recover, but inflation is unlikely to rebound strongly for now,” said Hideaki Kikuchi, an economist at Japan Research Institute.

“Consumer spending is weak and wage hikes have slowed.”

Falling prices discourage companies from making capital investments, while also slowing production.

Deflation can also discourage spending by consumers, who might postpone purchases until prices drop further or save money, creating further pressure on businesses.

The BoJ had hoped that consumers would spend more if prices were rising, persuading firms to expand operations and getting the economy humming.

But wage growth has fallen below expectations, meaning workers have less money to spend. Abe’s promises to cut through red tape have also been slow in coming.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Japan
follow this tag on MGN
oil price

Also In Economy

Zombie tax on trading kept alive by poll season

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services