Jaitley aide seeks bold tax cuts as cash ban hits India GDP

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jaitley aide seeks bold tax cuts as cash ban hits India GDP

Economists see India’s GDP growing 6.8 per cent in the current year and 7.4 per cent next year

Image Credit: PTI
Arun Jaitley
Gulf News
 

New Delhi

India needs bold tax reform to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s growth-crimping cash ban isn’t in vain, advisers said.

Suggestions include bringing real estate under a planned national sales tax, lower income tax rates and more tax payers, accelerate corporate tax cuts, and more accountable tax officers. The government must use filing data to ensure scrutiny is backed by evidence rather than harassment, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s economic advisers, led by Arvind Subramanian, said in the Economic Survey presented in parliament on Tuesday.

“Demonetisation was a potentially powerful stick which now needs carrots as complements,” they said.

These recommendations could set the tone for India’s budget presentation on Wednesday, where the government rides a fine line between placating citizens hurt by the cash ban and reassuring rating companies looking for an improvement in Asia’s widest deficit. Social strife triggered by the cash clampdown — if left unaddressed — could hurt Modi’s prospects in a series of state elections starting February 4.

“Tax cuts are possible in the budget tomorrow as the finance minister needs to provide some balm after the cash ban,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist at IDFC Bank Ltd. in Mumbai. However, any jump in consumption won’t immediately trigger an increase in investment, he said.

The annual report warned that official data may understate the impact of the ban due to a disproportionate hit on the informal economy, which isn’t directly captured by statisticians. Growth in gross domestic product is seen dipping as low as 6.5 per cent in the current year — down from a 7.1 per cent forecast — before rebounding to 6.75 per cent to 7.5 per cent in the year starting April 1.

Budget outlook

Most economists in a Bloomberg survey published this month predict Modi’s administration will ease its deficit target for the year starting April 1 to 3.3 per cent of GDP from 3 per cent. They see GDP growing 6.8 per cent in the current year and 7.4 per cent next year. That’s a drop from last year’s 7.6 per cent — the fastest pace among the world’s biggest economies.

Jaitley will present India’s budget for the year starting April 1 at 11am on Wednesday.

The report also estimated unaccounted cash at 3 trillion rupees ($44 billion) in the $2 trillion economy. Modi’s unprecedented cash ban was aimed at eliminating this “black money,” as well as curbing corruption, counterfeiting and terrorist funding.

— Bloomberg

More from Economy

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
dubai property

Also In Economy

UAE trade volumes up 0.1% in 2016

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis