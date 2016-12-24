It’s a Merry Christmas for tree growers as prices set for gains

Chicago: Sing ‘O Tannenbaum’ or ‘O Christmas Tree’, it won’t much matter for sellers, who are poised to collect higher prices either way.

The evergreen star of holiday homes was already fetching $51 a tree in 2015, a 29 per cent jump over the previous year and the highest in data going back to 2008 collected by the National Christmas Tree Association. While it’s still too early to know the average price this year, all signs are pointing up.

“We know supplies were tight and demand was brisk,” said Tim O’Connor, executive director of the association. The group will publish results from its consumer survey for the current season in early 2017.

The gains for prices are a reversal from just a few years ago. In 2008, there was a peak in tree supplies, the US economy was spiralling into recession, and there was fierce competition from plastic trees made in China. The pressure caused growers to cut back or even close operations, said Hugh Whaley, a spokesman for the association.

Eight-year investment

“There was no money to be made for a whole lot of work, and it takes eight years to take trees to get to a marketable size, so the return on investment was hard to justify,” Whaley said.

Those cutbacks explain why supplies are so tight this season, since the trees planted in 2008 are just coming to market now. Many producers have sold out of trees this season, O’Connor said. Oregon and North Carolina are the biggest US growers.

Even producers in Canada, one of the world’s top exporters, are cashing in.

Shipments of trees from Canada jumped 12 per cent in 2015 and are expected to rise again in 2016 as a weaker loonie boosts demand from the US, its biggest market.

Growers are looking to millennials, who are just forming families and building holiday traditions, as a new wave of buyers. The generation — a cohort now aged about 19 to 34 — would tend to gravitate to the evergreens because they’re an authentic, local, natural and an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic trees, O’Connor said.