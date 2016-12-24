It’s a Merry Christmas for tree growers as prices set for gains

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

It’s a Merry Christmas for tree growers as prices set for gains

Shipments of trees from Canada jumped 12 per cent in 2015

Gulf News
 

Chicago: Sing ‘O Tannenbaum’ or ‘O Christmas Tree’, it won’t much matter for sellers, who are poised to collect higher prices either way.

The evergreen star of holiday homes was already fetching $51 a tree in 2015, a 29 per cent jump over the previous year and the highest in data going back to 2008 collected by the National Christmas Tree Association. While it’s still too early to know the average price this year, all signs are pointing up.

“We know supplies were tight and demand was brisk,” said Tim O’Connor, executive director of the association. The group will publish results from its consumer survey for the current season in early 2017.

The gains for prices are a reversal from just a few years ago. In 2008, there was a peak in tree supplies, the US economy was spiralling into recession, and there was fierce competition from plastic trees made in China. The pressure caused growers to cut back or even close operations, said Hugh Whaley, a spokesman for the association.

Eight-year investment

“There was no money to be made for a whole lot of work, and it takes eight years to take trees to get to a marketable size, so the return on investment was hard to justify,” Whaley said.

Those cutbacks explain why supplies are so tight this season, since the trees planted in 2008 are just coming to market now. Many producers have sold out of trees this season, O’Connor said. Oregon and North Carolina are the biggest US growers.

Even producers in Canada, one of the world’s top exporters, are cashing in.

Shipments of trees from Canada jumped 12 per cent in 2015 and are expected to rise again in 2016 as a weaker loonie boosts demand from the US, its biggest market.

Growers are looking to millennials, who are just forming families and building holiday traditions, as a new wave of buyers. The generation — a cohort now aged about 19 to 34 — would tend to gravitate to the evergreens because they’re an authentic, local, natural and an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic trees, O’Connor said.

More from Economy

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

Also In Economy

Japan firms ramp up output

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees