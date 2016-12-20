Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

IMF needs a better way to pick its leader

The Lagarde case risks amplifying long-standing credibility challenges facing the institution

Gulf News
 

The board of the International Monetary Fund was right to reaffirm its full confidence in Christine Lagarde as the institution’s managing director despite her conviction for negligence on Monday by a Paris court. She has done a good job as the head of one of the world’s most important multilateral institutions.

But there’s more to be done by the country representatives who govern the IMF. They should be taking the latest set of legal problems as an opportunity to modernise an antiquated and feudal selection process.

Monday’s ruling against Lagarde pertains to the handling of a business dispute that goes back almost a decade to when she was France’s minister of finance. The court found that she didn’t do enough to gather information about a conflict between a businessman and the former state-owned bank Credit Lyonnais over the 1993 sale of adidas, thereby undermining a proper assessment of whether the disagreement should go to arbitration. The court, however, refrained from imposing any financial penalty or prison term.

It’s not the first time that an IMF director has faced legal issues. Both of Lagarde’s predecessors, Rodrigo Rato, who served from 2004 to 2007, and Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who led the organisation from 2007 to 2011, found themselves embroiled in messy legal proceedings.

The resulting embarrassments coincide with the IMF beginning to appoint politicians to its top management position, replacing a long series of technocrats who had dominated the managing directorship since its establishment in 1944. These included Per Jacobsson, Pierre-Paul Schweitzer, Johannes Witteveen, Jacques de Larosiere and Michel Camdessus.

The Lagarde case risks amplifying long-standing credibility challenges facing an institution whose member countries, led by the advanced economies, have been too timid about reforming key elements of its governance “” particularly those relating to representation.

Voting power on the board is still tilted in favour of the advanced economies, and Europe in particular; the managing director’s position is still de facto reserved for a European national; other senior managerial appointments remain influenced by nationality considerations; and country interactions are still seen as lacking even-handedness, particularly when it comes to developing countries. The antiquated nature of IMF governance is even harder to defend in the context of the publicity surrounding the repeated legal problems of recent managing directors.

Still, the board had good reasons to keep Lagarde despite her conviction. She has been highly effective, well liked and much admired, and she has significantly improved the IMF’s external standing and deepened important relationships. Moreover, the lack of any penalties softened the bite of Monday’s ruling.

Had the board decided to opt for a new director, it would have had to fall back on what is still a flawed selection process. Specifically, it is too nationality-centric and insufficiently meritocratic; it involves back room deals and horse trading among a small set of countries; it is influenced more by the defence of national prestige than adherence to a well-crafted job description; and the way it is conducted undermines the needed due diligence.

In short, it is outmoded and biased and lacks legitimacy, inclusiveness, transparency and, therefore, credibility.

The IMF board should take this opportunity to go beyond reaffirming its full confidence in Lagarde’s leadership. It should also move decisively toward creating a selection process that is genuinely open to all nationalities based on merit, that allows for deep due diligence by an internationally balanced and credible committee, and that involves a fair final vote by member countries. Without all that, the IMF risks another blow to its credibility, thereby undermining its much-needed contribution to global policy coordination and well-being, as well as its role as a trusted adviser to national authorities.

— Bloomberg

Mohamed A. El-Erian is the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE and chairman of the President’s Global Development Council, and he was chief executive and co-chief investment officer of Pimco.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Saudi Arabia projects $53b deficit in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party