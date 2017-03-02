Harvard economists face Modi’s censure on India GDP surprise

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Harvard economists face Modi’s censure on India GDP surprise

Modi’s critics and supporters tussle over the impact of his unprecedented cash ban announced in November

Image Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed with a garland at an election rally at Mau in Uttar Pradesh.
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: It’s not the economy, stupid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at critics of his cash ban after government data showed surprisingly strong growth that helped India retain its position as the world’s fastest-growing big economy.

“Well known intellectuals from Harvard and Oxford, who have been at key positions in the Indian economic system, had said the GDP would go down by 2 per cent, some others said it would go down by 4 per cent,” Modi said at a campaign speech on Wednesday in the key electoral state of Uttar Pradesh, without naming anyone. “On one hand, there are these intellectuals who talk about Harvard, and on the other, there is this son of a poor mother, who is trying to change the economy of the country through hard work.”

“In fact, hard work is much more powerful than Harvard,” he said.

Gross domestic product data has become the focus of divisive debate in India, as Modi’s critics and supporters tussle over the impact of his unprecedented cash ban announced in November. At stake is the credibility of the nation’s outlook to foreign investors, who may choose to eschew a stock-market rally.

GDP grew 7 per cent in October-December, data showed Tuesday, a slight slowing from the previous year’s 7.3 per cent but far stronger than the median 6.1 per cent estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. While this early data doesn’t capture the note ban’s impact on small companies and unorganised workers — a fact the finance ministry’s advisers acknowledged last month — policymakers and analysts had predicted a slump followed by a sharp recovery.

The government’s top statistician on Thursday said the entire data set will be available only next year and economists including at HSBC Holdings Plc expect the numbers will be revised as clarity emerges. The data runs counter to underlying indicators such as factory output and credit growth.

“This does not add up,” Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc., wrote in a report after the data was published. “Is India becoming another China, with incredible growth momentum and statistics nobody quite believes?” Bloomberg View columnist Mihir Sharma wrote on Thursday.

Among critics of demonetisation are Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen, a Harvard professor, and former Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram, who was educated at Harvard, and Modi’s predecessor Manmohan Singh, who read economics at Oxford. Singh had told lawmakers the cash ban could strip as much as 2 percentage points off GDP.

“The prime minister making a sarcastic dig at an election rally has revealed his political desperation,” said Sanjay Jha, a spokesman of the main opposition Congress party. “These are estimates that are bound to see a downward revision, because in reality they have not factored in the impact on the informal sector, which was most affected by the demonetisation. The number deserves further public scrutiny.”

Jagdish Thakkar, a spokesman in the Prime Minister’s Office, didn’t answer calls.

‘Same Statistics’

“As soon as the data was published and their lies were exposed, they have started saying that the data is incorrect, questioning ‘where has Modi brought these numbers from?’,” Modi said at another rally in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. “The numbers come from the same place they always were coming from. We are using the same statistics that the country has used since the past 10 years,” he added.

India changed its method of calculating GDP in 2015, a year after Modi took office, and several economists have questioned it ever since.

“Those who are being projected as Harvard and Oxford supporters are those who have been very strongly critical of various policies the government adopted, including demonetisation,” said Sandeep Shastri, pro-vice chancellor at Jain University in Bengaluru.

“The prime minister stands to project himself as representing a line of thinking which challenges what could be called the mainstream or elite way of looking at issues” and divergence between the extremes is only set to increase, he said.

More from Economy

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Eurozone private sector business growth rises

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March