Hammond suggests UK safety net if Brexit talks overshoot

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hammond suggests UK safety net if Brexit talks overshoot

Hammond offers more measured tone than PM Theresa May, who said on Tuesday that she would favour “no deal” at all over failing to get what she wants

Gulf News
 

LONDON: Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond raised the prospect of a safety net for Britain in the form of an interim arrangement with the European Union if Brexit negotiations cannot be concluded in 2019.

While Hammond said he is confident a deal setting out the terms of Britain’s exit can be reached in two years if talks are positive and constructive, he told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that extra time to conclude an agreement could also be agreed on.

“If we are making good progress but haven’t quite got there, we’ll simply agree that we’ll leave the EU and we will agree some interim arrangements while we complete the discussion,” he said. “We think it can be done in two years.”

Hammond offered a more measured tone than Prime Minister Theresa May, who said on Tuesday that she would favour “no deal” at all over failing to get what she wants. The chancellor first proposed the UK being given more time for negotiations than allowed under EU rules when he detailed his ideas about a transition period to lawmakers in December.

“The treaties are clear — we will leave the EU two years after we serve the notice,” Hammond said. “If the negotiations are positive, constructive, we’re working together, I don’t think that needs to be an insuperable problem.”

The feasibility of achieving May’s goal — tariff-free trade with the EU while leaving the UK at liberty to strike deals with other countries — within the two-year limit has provoked scepticism, given that any pact would need the sign-off of all 27 remaining EU members.

The shape of the final agreement will also not, ultimately, be up to the UK. It will be the views of the other EU member states, moulded by EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, which will be decisive.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Theresa May
follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGNWorld Economic Forum
Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit
Davos
follow this tag on MGNDavos

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Theresa May
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGN
Brexit
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Talks open with UK over trade deals

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE