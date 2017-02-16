Greece seeks a debt deal ‘in principle’ on Monday

ATHENS

Greece said on Thursday it intends to reach “a political agreement in principle” with its creditors on Monday, in order to unblock loans required by the cash-strapped country to repay its debts.

For months, Athens and its European and International Monetary Fund (IMF) lenders have failed to concur over the terms of Greece’s 86 billion euro bailout.

A meeting of Eurozone finance ministers in Brussels on Monday is seen as an unofficial deadline to strike an agreement.

This is the aim of “all the stakeholders” in Greece’s recovery programme, said government spokesman Dimtris Tzanakopoulos at a press conference.

“The political conditions are there for such an agreement,” he said.

The row is centred on whether Greece can deliver on budget targets that the IMF says are based on overly-optimistic economic forecasts.

The Eurozone has demanded that Greece deliver a primary balance, or budget surplus before debt repayments, of 3.5 per cent of GDP, but the IMF has said only 1.5 per cent is feasible.

The Washington-based fund insists more tax hikes and pension cuts are needed for Greece to meet its targets — something the leftist government in Athens flatly refuses.

A compromise is required to sign off on a second review of the bailout programme and unblock a tranche of loans Greece needs for debt repayments of seven billion euros this summer.

According to Tzanakopoulos, the challenge for Monday’s meeting is to “bridge the differences” in the post-2018 forecasts between Greece and Europe on the one hand and the IMF on the other.

European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis warned that “time lost in reaching an agreement will have a cost for everyone”.

“The agreement is within reach, provided that all sides show political will,” he told Greek economic portal Euro2day.

Top EU economics official Pierre Moscovici, considered an ally of Greece, visited Athens on Wednesday in a bid to end the standoff, which has raised fears of a fresh debt crisis and questions over Greece’s place in the Eurozone.

“We have a few key days, let’s concentrate now to finish all these talks. The parameters are on the table, everybody knows them,” he told reporters.